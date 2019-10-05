Instagram Model Denies Ties to Travis Scott’s Alleged Cheating Amid Kylie Jenner Split: ‘Stop Spreading Lies’

An Instagram model shut down rumors she had an affair with Travis Scott. News of the rapper and Kylie Jenner‘s breakup broke earlier this week, leading to a rumor that Scott had been involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who uses the username YungSweetRo on Instagram.

The model took to her Instagram Story Thursday to set the record straight after making her account private.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story, PEOPLE reported. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Some Twitter users have also started posting a screenshot of the Stories post.

“Yungsweetro” posted something about rumors between Travis Scott and her. She said everything is fake. Waht do you think?💆 pic.twitter.com/M6VkdNQRnr — BADGALIGGY👑🍒 (@Badgaliggy) October 3, 2019

Scott broke his silence on the breakup and the cheating rumors with a statement posted to his own Instagram Stories Friday.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Jenner also spoke out about the end of the relationship on Twitter Thursday, when she wrote: “Travis and i are on great terms and or main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is the priority.”

A source spoke with PEOPLE after the cheating rumors began and said the reports were “completely false.” Another source was confirmed the couple’s separation, saying the pair is taking a break from their relationship after two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” the insider said. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The outlet reported several issues contributed to the end of the couple’s relationship. An insider said the while Jenner is all about family and hopes to have a second child, Scott is focusing on his music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Despite their break, other sources told InTouch the Kardashians hope Scott and Jenner will get back together eventually.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” the source said. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”