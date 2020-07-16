'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Reaches Plea Deal in Corey La Barrie Death Case

✖

Daniel Silva has reached a plea deal in the death of YouTube star Daniel La Barrie in a May car crash. The Ink Master star, 27, pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. TMZ reports the district attorney dropped a second-degree murder charge as part of the deal, and that Silva will be sentenced on Aug. 13. He faces up to four years in prison.

Silva's meteoric rise in the tattoo community took a turn for the worse in May, when he lost control of the sports car he was driving in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles and crashed it into a stop sign and tree. Police told BuzzFeed News at the time that Silva exited the car and tried to flee the scene before he was stopped by witnesses who kept him at the crash site until the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and took both Silva and his passenger, La Barrie, to the hospital. There, La Barrie died of his injuries at just 25 years old.

Lissa Harrison, La Barrie's mother, said on Instagram at the time that her son "was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver." She continued in her tribute, "No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad, also alleged that alcohol was a factor in the accident, writing on Instagram: "Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving... This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i don't how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so fucking much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you."

Soon after, police confirmed that Silva was under the influence. Officer Mike Lopez, media relations officer for the LAPD, told USA Today that the reality personality "was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, crashed and killed the passenger. So he’s been charged with murder and is in police custody.”