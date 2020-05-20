'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Charged With Murder for Corey La Barrie Death

✖

Daniel Silva has officially been charged with murder in connection to the May 10 car crash that resulted in the death of YouTuber Carey La Barrie. Less than two weeks after La Barrie was killed in the crash on the day of his 25th birthday, the Ink Master star is facing one count of murder as the car's driver, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Silva, 26, could face a "possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison" if convicted, the DA's Office revealed, although an arraignment date has yet to be set. According to Buzzfeed News, the accident occurred when the tattoo artist was driving a new McLaren sports car in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into both a stop sign and tree. Exiting the car, Silva attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses at the scene, Detective Arvin Buenaventura told the outlet. When first responders arrived at the crash site, both Silva and La Barrie were taken to the hospital. La Barrie would be pronounced dead not long after as the result of his injuries. A sobriety test was reportedly not administered at the scene, as Silva's injuries were too severe.

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad, wrote in a social media tribute not long after however stating his brother "passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," bidding him a difficult goodbye. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do," Jarrad added. "I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you. I miss you so much already. This isn't fair. Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for. I love you so f— much. Life's never gonna be the same without you."

La Barrie's mother, Lissa Harrison Burton, also confirmed the death of her son on social media, saying her "heart breaks" after learning her son was "very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver." She continued, "The accident killed him instantly." She added that "no words" could describe the feelings of loss she was experiencing, and that she was "overwhelmed with grief." She ended with a message to her late son, writing, "I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It's just so unfair."