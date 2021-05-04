'Impractical Jokers' Season 10: What to Know

✖

Impractical Jokers may be in the midst of Season 9, but TruTV is already gearing up to bring fans even more laughs. The hidden camera comedy series, which follows long-time friends Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano as they play hilarious pranks and jokes on one another, was officially renewed for Season 10 even before the show kicked off its ninth outing, and while fans may still have to wait a little while before they get those 10th season episodes, there's still plenty we already know.

Impractical Jokers Season 10 was officially given the greenlight in February, just hours ahead of the Season 9 premiere, with The Tenderloins – the comedy troupe the guys perform under – saying at the time that “for over a decade, TruTV has been our home and we couldn't be happier to continue crashing on the company couch.” At this time, TruTV has yet to reveal a Season 10 premiere date or release any further information on the upcoming season, such as sneak peeks at the pranks that will be pulled. Given that Season 9 is still airing, it is likely that fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for Season 10, though if the new batch of episodes follows releases of previous seasons, Looper notes it will likely debut in early 2022. And while a release date still remains up in the air, one thing is for certain: fans can expect to see a lot more of Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano.

When TruTV announced the Impractical Jokers Season 10 renewal, it was also confirmed that the group of friends had struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV as well as HBO Max. In a statement, the Tenderloin said they "absolutely love making Impractical Jokers and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making Jokers while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That's not hyperbole. We're grateful and excited to an insane degree," Deadline reported at the time.

"From the very first dinner I had with Joe, James, Brian and Sal, I knew I loved spending time with them, and that our audiences would as well. And here we are, greenlighting a tenth season," Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, added. "We're proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family."

Details of the projects have not been released. Along with Impractical Jokes, the group of friends are also involved in The Misery Index, which is presented by Jameela Jamil on TBS, star in Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, launched Impractical Jokers: The Movie last year, and are also making Impractical Jokers: After Party with Joey Fatone. New episodes of Impractical Jokers air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on TruTV.