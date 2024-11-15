‘Breaking Amish’ Star Mama Mary Schmucker Enters Hospice Care

Breaking Amish’s Mama Mary Schmucker has moved to hospice care amid her two-year battle with colon cancer. Schmucker’s daughter-in-law, Rebecca Schmucker, shared the heartbreaking news in a health update on Nov. 13, asking her followers to send the TLC star, 65, well wishes and love.

“I’m making a prayer request for mom. She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down and she’s having trouble eating. She is on hospice now,” Rebecca wrote alongside an image of her mother-in-law. “Pain has been so bad and they are helping with that. If you could, flood her with positive messages and pray for her to be comfortable and pain free. Thank you!”

Fans were quick to show their support for the family matriarch, the comments section quickly flooding with comments. Responding to the post, one fan wrote, “Prayers are on the way for Mama Mary. I’m so sorry Abe, and Rebecca.” Another person wrote, “Love you momma Mary! Praying for comfort and peace at this time.”

Schmucker is best known for her appearance alongside her son Abe and daughter-in-law Rebecca on Breaking Amish. The series, which followed five young adults as they left their traditional communities to live in New York City and Brooklyn, aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. She later appeared on the spinoff Return to Amish, but announced in March 2022 that she would be leaving the show. A month later, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would undergo surgery.

The reality TV star underwent a procedure on April 22, 2022. Although a friend shared that Schmucker’s doctor “feels he was able to get all the cancer,” Schmucker shared a devastating health update in June 2022.

“When I did my surgery, they said they got all of the cancer. Two weeks later they called me and said, ‘You have to come in right away,’” she shared via her private Facebook group. “Now they tell me, I have stage three cancer, almost stage four. Chemo will not help on stage four. So, why should I even do chemo? But I’m not taking their word for it; I’m going for a second opinion.”

Amid her mother-in-law’s health struggles, Rebecca has continued to show her support, occasionally posting updates to social media. Back in September, she shared a video montage of Schmucker, and a year earlier, she posted a sweet birthday message to her mother-in-law, writing, “We adore you and hope you have the most fabulous birthday ever!!! You deserve all the things you dream of and then some! Love you!!”