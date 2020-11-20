'I Love a Mama's Boy' Jason Confronts His Mom About Her Pushy Wedding Behavior in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Jason is asking mom Annette to "take a step back" when it comes to her involvement in planning his wedding as fiancée Justina feels completely steamrolled by their close relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of I Love a Mama's Boy, airing Sunday on TLC, Jason tries to take a tactful approach when confronting his mom about her strong opinions while tuxedo shopping.

"I just love the red suit, the coat, and I just think you look so dynamite in that," his mom asks when asked how she felt the day went. "Have you looked at it again? ...It looks great." Jason begins in that while he loves his mom being "involved" and appreciates her opinions, Justina has completely nixed the red suit for the ceremony, which Annette bristles at immediately. "That's not very fair. But she gets to wear whatever she wants," she says.

"She did that with white. It's a dress," Jason responds. "And she just wants you to take her thoughts into consideration. She felt like you were kind of not hearing her, and that means a lot to just be heard." Annette defends herself as being forced to make choices, because their decisions are coming slowly, and "nothing's moving along."

"But that's the thing is you do push, and you push and you push and you push, and I just want to ask, just as your son, to take a step back," Jason continues. "And that's just something that needs to happen with this."

It doesn't seem to stick with Annette, though, who continues that she expects to have "a large say" in the venue. "As parents, it's on us to make sure that guests are feeling like they're treated right, and the venue is a way of doing that," she explained. "It's really important to me, as your mom, the venue is suitable and I don't want it to seem like it's about me."

"But you're making it feel that way," Jason interrupts. "And Justina knows that you're making it feel that way already." Annette insists she doesn't want the couple to feel that way but does want to make it "very clear" that the wedding is about her caring about her son, because she worries Jason is "leaving too much up to [Justina]." Will Jason and Justina manage to plan the wedding of their dreams? I Love a Mama's Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. For more on the other potentially too close mother-son duos from PopCulture, click here.