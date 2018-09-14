Bethenny Frankel Rallying Support for Hurricane Florence Relief Donations

After helping out with hurricane relief last year, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is not taking the 2018 hurricane season off. Frankel is now preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

After Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico devastated, Frankel was determined to help out. She launched the B Strong initiative with Delivering Good to help victims and raise funds. On Wednesday, a fan asked Frankel if she planned to do the same after Hurricane Florence hits.

“You did so much incredible work in Puerto Rico after last year’s devastating hurricane. What are your feelings about POTUS describing government efforts there in glowing terms? Especially after revised death toll recently raised from 64 to 3,000?” the fan asked.

“I’m bracing myself to see where #bstrong can help if this is what they’re saying. I think action trumps talk, no pun intended. At least Maria & Harvey taught people that the threat is real. These storms are ruthless,” Frankel replied.

In another tweet, Frankel added, “Our hurricane relief teams are already mobilizing support as we speak FYI. Every storm has specific needs. Will keep you updated. #bstrong #globalempowermentmission Info on donating will come soon also. Xoxo Pray.”

Frankel was one of the many celebrities who snapped to action after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. In a season 10 episode of RHONY, cameras followed Frankel to the island for one of her relief efforts. RHONY co-star Dorina Medley joined her on the trip. Other Housewives stars, including Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Lisa Rinna also donated to Frankel’s efforts.

North Carolina and South Carolina are bracing for Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall late Thursday. According to the 2 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located just 110 miles off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina and 165 miles from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Storm surge watches and warnings are already in effect along the coast. The maximum sustained winds are at 105 mph, as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials in North Carolina and South Carolina are warning residents not to take things lightly, even though the storm weakened early Thursday.

“Please hear my message. We cannot underestimate this storm,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, reports CBS News. “Don’t relax; don’t get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill.”

The storm is forecast to move slowly across the two states.

“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday,” the NHC said Thursday afternoon. “A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.”

Photo credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images