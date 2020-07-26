Hurricane Douglas: Lyssa Chapman Posts 'Stay Safe' Message as Storm Bears Down on Hawaii

✖

With Hurricane Douglas already bearing down on Hawaii, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman offered her fans an update on what she is doing to stay safe. Hawaii officials have already opened shelters in parts of the state, while hurricane warnings have been issued for Oahu, Kauai and Maui. The storm is about 140 miles east of Honolulu as of 11 a.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

Chapman shared a map of the state with an arrow pointing to Oahu, where she lives. "Boarding up our windows," Chapman wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags "Stat safe Kanaks" and "Hurricane Douglas." She also posted a video of the latest local weather report and another video with hurricane warning sirens blaring on her Instagram Story.

According to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service's Pacific Hurricane Center, Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau are all under a hurricane warning, while Hawaii County and parts of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals are under tropical storm warnings. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the next 24 hours.

Hurricane Douglas strengthened to a Category 3 Thursday, with maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. As expected, the storm weakened as it moved closer to Hawaii, with maximum sustained winds reaching 85 mph Sunday. Still, Hawaii officials have warned residents to take the storm seriously. Gov. David Ige said the storm could make a "significant impact" on every island. "I just want to assure all of you that this will be an all-of-government response," he said, reports Weather.com.

Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said 13 evacuation centers will be opened. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino plans to open seven shelters. The storm is also hitting as Hawaii sees its coronavirus cases continue to climb, so Caldwell reminded residents to wear face coverings at shelters. He said everyone will have their temperatures taken as they enter and social-distancing will be enforced. "No matter what shelter you go to, you have to enter with your face coverings and you must wear your face coverings at all times unless you’re eating, drinking or sleeping," he said.

Douglas is expected to make landfall Sunday as either a hurricane or tropical storm on Maui, CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli said. There could be heavy rain, flash floods and winds over 75 mph. If Douglas remains at hurricane strength when it makes landfall, it would be only the third hurricane to do so since meteorologists began keeping records.

Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Friday. "Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors," Ige said. "Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property. We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas."