Huge MTV Hit Getting Reunion Special Featuring Main Cast Members

Laguna Beach is making a comeback. Well, for a reunion special.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the premiere episode of the MTV reality series, Roku is giving fans a treat in the form of a reunion special with the OGs of the show. The two-hour reunion special, currenrlt titled Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion, will debut in 2026 and reunite Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari.

Cast members Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser will also return. They will share memories of the groundbreaking series that debuted on the network in 2006, Deadline reports.

Fans can expect the cast to delve into untold behind-the-scenes stories, cast reactions to episodes of the original series, and a present-day return to the Orange County beach where they have deep roots. “Laguna Beach wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media, said of the series. “Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia.”

The reality series was inspired by the success of Fox’s scripted series The O.C. The reality series birthed spinoffs, including, Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, and The Hills, which followed Lauren Conrad as she made strides in the fashion industry.

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this,” Liz Gateley, the series creator said of the show and now its forthcoming reunion special. “To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen & Kristin as Executive Producers 20 years later is a dream.”