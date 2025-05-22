Longtime ABC Actor Weds in Laguna Beach

General Hospital staple Steve Burton is a married man. He wed chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom in an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, California recently.

The newlyweds spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about their big day. “This day isn’t just about a ceremony. It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life,” Burton said.

Lundstrom added, “To have the most incredible man I’ve ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness. He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine.”

The two wed at an Orthodox church and was attended by several of Burton’s soap opera co-stars, including married couple Jonathan Jackson and Lisa Vultaggio. The ceremony comes after announcing their engagement this January, after becoming engaged in January just eight months after announcing their relationship.

His engagement announcement via social media at the time read: “Engaged 1/3/25. ❤️💍,” Burton wrote and quoted the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

This is Burton’s second wife. He separated from his longtime wife Sheree in 2022, announcing on social media that she was “expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.” They vowed they’d co-parent their three children, Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack.

He left General Hospital in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that he was fired “because of the vaccine mandate.” He returned to Days of Our Lives, which he starred in the late 1990s. He returned to General Hospital in 2024.

Burton has played the mob boss Jason Morgan on the soap opera on and off since 1991, but briefly appeared as Drew Cain, Jason’s identical twin, in photos and flashbacks from 2017-2019.