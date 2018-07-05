How the Kardashian Sisters Celebrated July 4th

Holidays are always an extravagant occasion for the Kardashians, and July 4th was no different, with each sister celebrating in her own memorable way.

From Kim’s day on the lake to Khloé’s festive bash, the day was, naturally, documented on social media, with the reality stars sharing photos and videos of their patriotic parties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see how America’s most famous family spent the holiday.

Kim Kardashian

Kim took a trip to a lake, with the makeup mogul sharing several Snapchat videos of a giant inflatable obstacle course set up on the water.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

Kim Kardashian

She also posted several videos of herself wakeboarding, giving the sport her best shot and successfully standing up before taking a wipeout into the water.

“This was way harder than it looks!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Jul 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

Kim Kardashian

When she wasn’t working on her water sports, Kim donned a Dior bikini, posing on a boat in front of a tree-covered hillside as she flashed a peace sign.

In another video of the scene, Kardashian described her location as “a little slice of heaven in the middle of nowhere” before capping off the day with some s’mores.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson hosted a party for the day, going all out when it came to the decorating.

Along with a selection of colorful Instagram-worthy floats, the bash also included an ice cream cart, plenty of alcohol and paper lanterns strung above the pool.

Khloe Kardashian

For the party, Khloé donned a skintight Yeezy ensemble from Kanye West’s line, with the new mom sporting a skintight neon orange ensemble along with socks and chunky sneakers.

“Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7,” she captioned an image of herself modeling the look.

Kendall Jenner

The model lounged around in a patriotic ensemble, sharing a photo of herself sprawled on a couch wearing a white bikini and a red and white striped button-down shirt.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall also attended her sister’s party, sharing a series of clips from the event including one of her sister literally glowing under black lights, as well as an inflatable slide that apparently had something to do with hot dogs.

Kylie Jenner

Like her sister, Kylie also opted for a red and white ensemble, posting an Instagram photo of herself posing in a red leather jacket and white shirt, her dark hair worn long and straight.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney is currently on vacation in Italy, so while she didn’t celebrate the fourth in an overly patriotic way, judging by her social media, she still had a very photo-worthy day.

In the morning, she enjoyed some focaccia, followed by some time spent on a boat where it appears Connect Four, always a classic, was played.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian