How ‘The Bachelor’ Crew Found Colton Underwood After His Fence Jump Escape

As viewers will find out during this week’s two-night season finale of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood did not exactly hop back over the fence on his own accord.

The ABC dating show has spent season 23 teasing the infamous moment when Underwood jumps a fence in Portugal to get a few moments to himself away from production, and fans will finally be able to see the aftermath of the moment.

Viewers last saw host Chris Harrison breaking into a run as he and the rest of the production team tried to track down the 27-year-old former NFL player in the Portuguese countryside. Harrison revealed at the Women Tell All taping last month that Underwood didn’t exactly come back to the show on his own.

“Five minutes went by or so, and then we all came together back at this crossroads. The producers and everybody was there,” Harrison said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We called back to Los Angeles… and we woke up other executive producers and executives and said, ‘This is what’s happening. What do we do?’ and they said, ‘At some point, you’re gonna have to call the authorities.’”

“Luckily, as we were about [to call the police], someone’s walkie talkie clips, and I hear, ‘We got him. We found him,’” Harrison said. “That’s where we pick up next week with the finale. You’ll see us chase him down.”

While Underwood was able to escape, Harrison said that’s really all he was able to manage, especially in terms of laying low.

“He didn’t come back on his own, but we found him because… he gave himself up, in a way,” he said. “He’s not a good Liam Neeson. He’s not Rambo.”

Underwood, for his part, remembers being gone “for quite a bit” after darting away from set with nothing but his wallet. “Chris was chasing after me, trying to find me. I just needed to get away,” Underwood said. “I needed time and I think I realized I wanted to just be by myself. [I wanted to] just sit in that moment by myself and realize what’s best for me as a human being, ‘What do I need next?’”

So what came next? Underwood said viewers can expect to see “some very, very important. I think it was one of the things realizing, ‘Hey, I owe this to myself. I owe this to everybody [to see it through].’”

He said the gravity of the show hit him when Cassie said that she wasn’t in love with him, saying that it was “hard to hear.”

“I think what the toughest part was [falling] back into you know what I talk about with Becca [Kufrin], and being in a relationship in which the feelings aren’t reciprocated at the same level,” he explained. “Not being on the same page is something I was fearful [of], so that was very hard to hear. It was.”

On Monday night, viewers will see Underwood come to terms with his reality, as well as figure out what he needs to tell Tayshia and Hannah G.

“There’s two other relationships, so I obviously have to [make] decisions moving forward — where do I go now, what’s going to happen next,” he said. “You get those answers [in the finale].”

The two-night Bachelor finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.