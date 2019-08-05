How Jenelle Evans and David Eason Celebrated Her Son Jace’s 10th Birthday

Jenelle Evans and David Eason spent some quality family time together celebrating the Teen Mom 2 alum’s son Jace over the weekend, going all out for a Nerf gun-themed bash for his 10th birthday.

Sharing photos of herself with Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and her 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, Evans wrote, “We had so much fun! Thanks so much [Wilmington Paintball and Nerf] for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had.”

Alongside a photo of her and Eason with Jace, her son Kaiser, 5, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship, the MTV personality wrote, “Jace’s [Nerf Party] was a success! [Happy Birthday] [PewPew].”

Jace had another parent figure at his party as well. Despite not appearing in any photos posted by Jenelle, Jace’s grandmother and primary caregiver Barbara Evans also attending the party, sharing a photo of the birthday boy on her own account.

“Jace at his Nerf Warrior Birthday Party Today,” she captioned the picture. “10 already Great Great Time.!!!”

Evans’ children have been through some serious ups and downs over the past few months, with the reality personality and her husband only just regaining custody last month following a Child Protective Services investigation into the kids’ safety sparked by Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget. Police announced last month that Eason would not face charges for the shooting, alleging that Evans had drummed up the story as a publicity stunt, which she has since denied.

While Jace remains living with Barbara primarily, the Teen Mom alum’s followers were concerned that the family would throw a Nerf gun-themed party for the child, considering what the family has been through.

“I hope you didn’t have cute little dogs running around that the kids had to aim at,” one wrote, while another added sarcastically, “A party based on shooting……greeeeeeat idea.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans