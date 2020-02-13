‘House Hunters’ Breaks Ground With First Ever ‘Throuple,’ and Fans Weigh In

HGTV’s popular show House Hunters just switched things up on viewers and there are definitely mixed reactions. In the episode, it features the show’s first ever throuple — a romantic relationship between three people. The episode title is called “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs” where the show’s fanbase was introduced to Brian, Lori and Geli. The “throuple” were hoping to find their perfect home that fits all of their needs, including a master bathroom with three sinks. Brian and Lori are legally married and share two kids together, while Geli stepped in a little later into the relationship saying she had no intent on ever falling in love with a couple.

“I didn’t plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically,” Geli admitted.

Brian, however, confessed that he knew his wife Lori was bisexual from the start. “I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual… and so we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives,” he said.

The Wednesday episode revealed that Brian and Lori met Geli at a bar, then eventually exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in Aruba according to ET. HGTV responded to the outlet about the controversial episode saying, “Yes, we did feature a throuple. We feature all home buyers and living choices.”

I approve of poly couples. I don’t approve of preciousness like the name “throuple”. Own it, but leave the oh-so-cuteness by the side of the road. #HouseHunters — Big Gay IrishbearTX (@irishbeartx) February 13, 2020

But for real…how many times can you say “throuple” in one 30 minute television show?! 🤦🏼‍♀️ #HouseHunters #Throuple #HGTV pic.twitter.com/eT8brvCJoX — Ashliegh Burns (@AshlieghKayy) February 13, 2020

“Wow, shocked that this House Hunters episode not only showed a poly relationship, but they called them a throuple the whole episode and outright said the women were bisexual. Guess we gotta stan!” someone tweeted.

One viewer was furious with HGTV for promoting the lifestyle vowing to not support the network again, writing, “Wow @hgtv, I can’t believe you aired an episode of #HouseHunters with a ‘throuple’. I’ve been watching your channel and House Hunters every night for years and this made me change the channel. I’m disgusted you decided to air this and I won’t be watching HGTV again.”