Honey Boo Boo’s Uncle Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Honey Boo Boo's family is under great stress right now from her mother's actions, but they also just received another devastating blow. Honey Boo Boo's uncle, William "Billy" Thompson, has involved in a brutal car accident and is currently hospitalized, TMZ reports. The other driver involved in the accident, 86-year-old Joseph Finan, died at the scene of the crash.

Thompson, the brother of Honey Boo Boo's dad Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is said to have been involved in the fiery crash on June 16, which was notably Father's Day in the U.S. The crash occurred on Georgia Route 29, which is located in Baldwin County just outside Atlanta. While there has been some conflicting reports about the incident, the base facts are that the two men's vehicles struck each other head on.

Billy suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns and broke several bones, including his leg, arms, ribs and jaw. Billy broke his leg, both arms, several ribs and his jaw in the crash. He has undergone five surgeries, with two more expected.

Initial local reports on the accident cited Billy as the the one at fault, claiming he was under the influence at the time of the crash. However, TV Ace's family sources claim Billy has not been charged and passed a blood test after the crash. That report and the TMZ write-up suggest that Finan was driving on the wrong side of the road when the accident occurred.

However, authorities have not clarified what version of events is true, as of press time.

Billy's loved ones have started a GoFundMe campaign for him, and also shared several photos from the scene of the crash, showing both vehicles destroyed. The latest medical update they give says Billy had his breathing tube removed on Tuesday and his breathing on his own.

Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, nor her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, have issued a statement on Billy's wreck yet.

Sugar Bear has also remained mum on the accident, while TMZ reports that he has not been visiting Billy much at all. He apparently visited only once, with family members feeling as if the controversial reality star has "abandoned" his sibling. They also note that Sugar Bear and Billy's brother, known as "Poodle," has been a near constant presence at the hospital.