Honey Boo Boo Reportedly Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is hoping to dance her way back into everyone’s hearts by reportedly joining ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, according to The Blast.

Alana, 12, was in Los Angeles training for the fall season of DWTS. Sources said she was in and out of practice and “is taking it very seriously.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her mother, Mama June Shannon was also seen in Los Angeles to help her daughter prepare.

The new season of DWTS will be the first “Juniors” edition, which will feature famous children. Just Jared published photos of pros Cheryl Burke, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Carson and Emma Slater heading into the DWTS studio to mentor the kids.

On Wednesday, Just Jared also published photos of younger pros heading into the studio. According to the site, Rylee Arnold, Hailey Bills, Brightyn Brems, Artyon Celestine, JT Church, Kami Couch, Tristan Ianeiro, Lev Khmelev, Jake Monreal, Kamri Peterson, Sage Rosen and Eliana Walmsley have all been enlisted to dance with young stars.

ABC has not announced the line-up of young stars for DWTS: Juniors yet. The show will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting in September.

As for Alana, she and her mother appear on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv. The show is now in its second season, and follows the mother and daughter as they plan to take part in a pageant. Considering how Alana did not take kindly to being coached during a recent From Not to Hot episode, it will be interesting to see how she reacts to working with a dancing pro.

While Alana prepares for DWTS, Shannon has struggled to keep her weight off. She famously lost 300 pounds before From Not to Hot began, but her recent health struggles have resulted in a 25-pound weight gain. Shannon blamed the weight gain on her eye surgeries and not being physical during her recovery.

“It has just from the surgeries and having to be lying down and not being physical,” Shannon recently told Hollywood Life. “I went back to my comfort foods, like Uber Eats or Postmates, to be able to deliver food because it’s easy, ’cause I’ve not been able to cook. I am beating myself up.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo Credit: WEtv