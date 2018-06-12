Honey Boo Boo Is All Grown up and Standing Tall Next to Mama June in New Photos

Honey Boo Boo is a far cry from the little girl who appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, the 12-year-old appearing all grown up as she stood beside mother Mama June Shannon in newly released photos.

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is almost a teenager, and she sported her nearly grown up looks while on a mother-daughter outing in New York City on Monday with mom June Shannon. The duo, whose series Mama June: From Hot to Not is set to premiere its second season on June 15, posed for the camera while on their trip, and Thompson is now nearly the same height as her 38-year-old mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the photo on PEOPLE.

The two were recently spotted on the Las Vegas Strip wearing matching burgundy bridesmaid’s dresses following Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s May wedding to Joshua Efird, the couple marrying just five months after welcoming daughter Ella Grace in December. Filming crews for Shannon’s WEtv series were reportedly on scene to film the wedding and the celebrations that followed Buca di Beppo.

Shannon, who shot to fame as Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s mother, landed the WEtv series following a 300-pound weight loss. The first season of the series focused on Shannon’s drastic transformation, which saw her drop from 460 pounds to 132 pounds and slip into a size 4. The second season of the series will explore her struggle to maintain her slim figure as she and her daughter plan their pageant comeback in a mother-daughter pageant, though it seems that some of her weight has returned.

“I’m gonna look smokin’ hot in my dress no matter what,” Shannon said in a recently released trailer, which shows her struggling to fit into her size 8 pageant dress. “What did they do to my dress? Did they take it in another inch or two? This is bulls—. The pageant is in a couple weeks, I don’t have time to buy another dress. Alterations take forever in a d– day.”

In January, Shannon discussed her weight gain with Us Weekly.

“I’m beating myself up because I know in the last three or four months I’ve gained, like, seven pounds,” she said. “It won’t come off.”

She admitted that her small weight gain, which she claimed totaled 10 pounds, was a result of falling back into old snacking habits as well as health issues.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.