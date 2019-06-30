Honey Boo Boo Reportedly Blocks ‘Mama June’ Shannon From Accessing Her Money

“Mama June” Shannon has apparently been using her cash unwisely, and her daughters making sure they cannot touch their funds. TMZ reports that June’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has made legal moves in order to keep her mother from getting her hands on the teen’s hard-earned cash. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, presumably has earnings from her reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, as well as for appearing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and her mom’s reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Family sources tell TMZ … a rep for 13-year-old Alana — AKA Honey Boo Boo — recently had an attorney step in and move her money into a new account that Mama June can’t touch,” the outlet’s report read. “We’re told the family is deeply concerned Mama June might try to use her daughter’s assets to fund her gambling and alleged drug habit … so they want to make sure Honey Boo Boo’s money is protected. “

The account is apparently tied to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Alana’s 19-year-old sister and de facto guardian. Pumpkin will only be able to use the money to buy things for her little sister, using proofs of purchase and receipts as evidence for its use.

All these financial concerns stem from Shannon’s recent spiral, which many see as brought on by boyfriend Geno Doak.

The couple was busted for crack cocaine possession in Alabama, with a judge ordering the pair to stay away from one another. However, they’ve defied that court order at every turn.

They temporarily lived at an Alabama casino together, being recorded several times on the casino floor.

They are apparently back home now, but Alana moved out of the household due to her mother’s actions and relationship with Doak. The last time the DWTS alum was scene at the home, she was confronting her mom about a neighbor’s video that showed Doak crashing his vehicle into the home. Furthermore, he was staggering around outside, presumably intoxicated.

Drug use, gambling and a troublesome relationship are all financial red flags for obvious reasons, clearly explaining by Alana and Lauryn took action.

Shannon has not commented on her daughter’s financial decision as of press time.

Photo Credit: Gotham/GC Images