Honey Boo Boo Becomes a Ghostbuster on ‘DWTS: Juniors’

During Sunday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson used the Halloween episode to audition for a new Ghostbusters movie. Although the performance earned good marks from the judges, it was not enough to save her from elimination.

She danced to Ray Parker Jr.’s iconic Ghostbusters theme song with her pro partner Tristan Ianiero.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson and Ianiero wore jumpsuits similar to the Ghostbusters in the movies, but they were red. The performance went off without any major issues and earned a 21/30 score.

During the pre-dance video, Thompson promised that “things are about to get real spooky,” adding that “people don’t call me Honey Boo Boo for nothing.”

Their mentor, Artem Chigvintsev, told the duo audiences needed to be scared. This led to a funny comedy sketch showing the two blasting the ghost of Len Goodman! At the very end of the dance, the duo got slimed.

The judges praised Thompson’s performance, with Adam Rippon telling them he would definitely call them if he was in a mall and ghosts were attacking. All three judges gave them 7s, resulting in a 21/30 score.

Some viewers at home thought the performance was just as fun as the judges did. One fan was particularly excited about seeing slime.

I may NEVER be used to seeing slime outside of the Nickelodeon shows! Seeing Honey Boo Boo & Tristan get covered in that at the end of their routine caught me by surprise! #DWTSJuniors — Thaddeus Dixon (@ThadFromVA) October 29, 2018

“I love you Alana. That dance was soo good! You are definitely going places,” another viewer wrote.

“They don’t call me honey boo boo for nothing” haha I love you Alana. That dance was soo good! You are definitely going places! @DWTSJuniors #DWTSJuniors — Kelsey 🍍❤️ (@kelsalaine) October 29, 2018

“Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is a sweetheart too. All these kids are!” added another viewer.

Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is a sweetheart too. All these kids are! #DWTSJuniors — Tori 🕳🐇 (@torinspiration) October 29, 2018

The performance followed last week’s 21/30 score on Disney night. Thompson and Ianiero recreated the “Something There” scene from Beauty and the Beast. They tied with three other dancers for the second-lowest scores of the night. Sophia Pippen and Joke Monreal were eliminated on Disney night after earning a 19/30 score.

Photo credit: ABC