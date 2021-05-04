'Home Town Takeover' Star Erin Napier 'Lucky to Be Loved' Following Massive Surprise

✖

Erin Napier, husband Ben Napier and their toddler daughter Helen are absolutely thrilled to welcome their second bundle of joy in just a few short weeks. But the HGTV star's closest friends are just as pumped for their second baby girl's arrival too. In a post shared to Napier's Instagram on April 29, the 35-year-old revealed a snapshot bursting with joy of the pregnant Laurel, Mississippi native, alongside a surprise baby shower.

"These girls. They surprised me with a weeknight dinner and diaper shower, the tradition in our circle of friends started by [Mallorie Rasberry]. Everyone bakes two of their favorite casserole, ready for the freezer. The pregnant girl gets one of each, and everyone else draws a number and takes one home, too," Napier captioned the heartwarming snapshot. She further added how she was "so lucky to be loved" by all of her friends and revealed the tender moment was captured by her 3-year-old daughter, Helen.

In an interview with PopCulture last week, Napier revealed she and her husband Ben were not only ecstatic over their second pregnancy but that their young daughter was too. Sharing how they're feeling a "little bit more prepared" with their second set to arrive in a few short months, Napier revealed the pair knows what they're "getting into this time" this around. However, Helen is anticipating the wait for her younger sibling more than they imagined.

"Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Napier said as Ben chimed in that the toddler is "really excited." Further sharing how when getting Helen to bed one night, she asked most adorably if her "sister was coming home tomorrow," the 37-year-old Home Town Takeover star reveals he had to explain to her it would be a few weeks until the arrival.

"The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" Ben revealed of their conversation. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness,' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet." The doting dad called the tender moment "really sweet," even admitting he cried to which Napier admitted, "Ben's been an emotional mess, quite honestly."

Ben and Erin Napier can be seen in the six-episode event series, Home Town Takeover, airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+. For more with the Napiers, stick to PopCulture for the latest.