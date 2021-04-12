'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals 32-Week Baby Bump Photo After Pregnancy Reveal

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier shared some exciting news during Sunday night's episode on HGTV, revealing that she and husband Ben Napier are expecting their second child together. On Monday, Napier shared a photo showing off her baby bump at 32 weeks pregnant. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen, who was born after Napier's health struggles. At one point, the couple feared they would never have children, now baby number two is on the way.

Napier's new photo showed herself in the middle of renovation work. "32 weeks. I know it’s weird. Helen hid the same way right up until the day she was born," Napier wrote, adding an upside-down face emoji. The post's comment section was quickly filled with congratulatory messages from fans, including some who were happy to see the Napiers made the announcement the way they wanted. HGTV did not even post Sunday's episode on the Discovery+ streaming app to make sure the news didn't leak early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

"I am glad you guys were able to reveal it on your own terms. I too did not look pregnant with my kids until the last few weeks. Love your show and am excited on your news last night," one fan wrote. "Such a beautiful blessing, pregnancy looks great on you," another commented. "That is an amazing blessing! Congratulations," another wrote.

Although the Napiers told PEOPLE they learned Napier was pregnant in September, they held off on sharing the news until the special Home Town episode. Their guest stars were Ben's younger brother Jesse and his wife, Lauren, to mark National Siblings Day. While the episode aired, PEOPLE published its interview with the couple, as well as photos showing Napier cradling her baby bump. Napier also published a lengthy statement on Instagram, alongside a montage of home movies set to The Faces' "Ooh La La."

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," Napier wrote. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

She went on to note how important siblings are, recalling how her father and his brother came together when her grandmother died, despite their differences. "Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could," she wrote. "Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too." Home Town airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream on Discovery+.