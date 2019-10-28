‘Rock the Block’ Star Jasmine Roth Talks ‘Fun’ With ‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott, Possible Season 2 With Joanna Gaines (Exclusive)

HGTV’s newest show, Rock the Block might feature the network’s top home reno experts squaring off in a head-to-head showdown to max-out the value of four identical properties in suburban L.A., but the cast had its share of fun thanks to its host and Property Brothers personality, Drew Scott — just ask series star, Jasmine Roth! In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of Monday night’s second episode, the Hidden Potential star revealed all the fun she had with one half of the world-famous home and design twins.

Fresh off of A Very Brady Renovation together, Roth admits while there were plenty of shenanigans behind-the-scenes with the entire cast, including her designing women co-stars, Mina Starsiak, Leanne Ford and Alison Victoria, it seemed as if Scott was missing his big brother by four minutes, Jonathan Scott just a little bit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s funny because I think he always needs somebody to kind of have that sibling relationship with, so since Jonathan wasn’t there, we were hanging out and I was the younger sister,” Roth laughed with PopCulture.com. “He’s like, ‘All right, I’m going to pick you up now!’ Whatever he would normally do with Jonathan, I think he did that with me. We had a really fun time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth (@jasminerothofficial) on Jul 26, 2019 at 6:15am PDT

Roth goes on to share how Scott showed a real interest in not just the creative aspect of the series, but how all four of the women approached their homes through innovative design and style.

“He liked the project because he got to see kind of how each of us approached our houses, and what we brought to the table and just the different expertise,” she said. “I think he took an interest in just how we approached each house. To me, that seemed like it would be what he’s most interested in too.”

With the show kicking off Oct. 21, the premiere saw Scott assigning master suites to Roth, Starsiak, Ford and Victoria. With some keeping floor plans and fixtures to manage costs, others dove into a more high-end direction as Flip or Flop star, Tarek El Moussa picked the first winner. Monday night’s second episode featuring “The Kitchens,” sees the designers add their signature styles to the “moneymaker” of the home, but Scott throws a major wrench in their plans with a surprise delivery. Mike Holmes will guest star and pick his favorite as the weekly winner. The episode will once again be followed by a Winner’s Choice episode from their respective series, featuring a favorite project by Week Two’s Rock the Block winner.

During promotion for the Brady home renovation this past September, Roth shared further details with PopCulture.com about working with Scott and his brother, Jonathan Scott, admitting she had “grown up” watching the two.

“I’ve watched them for years and years, and so to actually work with them [on A Very Brady Renovation] was so fun. They were very competitive, which I didn’t necessarily expect,” she laughed of the experience. “And so, it was funny to see how they’re constantly thinking like, ‘Okay, what can I do to the other?’ Drew’s like, ‘What can I do to Jonathan to mess with him?’ It was just, really funny and we kind of all got caught up in that a bit as well.”

With Roth loving every moment with her HGTV co-stars, she admits if the network were to create a season two for Rock the Block after its mega popularity with fans, she would love to return and bring in some more of the network’s designers and builders, including domestic goddess and Magnolia creator, Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame.

“Oh, my gosh, I’m down. Let’s bring back Joanna Gaines! I mean, I think I could win, but it would be really fun to work with her,” she laughed.

Rock the Block airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Jasmine Roth / @jasminerothofficial