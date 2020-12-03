HGTV Rings in 2021 With Marathons and New Shows for New Year's Day Lineup

HGTV has big plans for 2021, starting with a packed day of new shows and marathons on New Year's Day. Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will be there of course with episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home, while David Bromstad will help lottery winners find perfect homes on My Lottery Dream House. Tiffany Brooks' new special HGTV Dream Special 2021 will kick off a slate of new shows.

Following the Property Brothers and My Lottery Dream House episodes, HBTV Dream Home Special 2021 will give audiences a tour of the newest HGTV Dream Home, located in Rhode Island. A new episode of My Lottery Dream House follows before viewers get a preview of Clinton Kelly's new series Self-Made Mansions. At the end of the night, HGTV fans will be introduced to U.K. interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen through the new series My Lottery Dream House International.

The dream-packed New Year's Day line-up is not the only thing HGTV fans have to look forward to as the new year begins. On Wednesday, Discovery announced the launch of its own streaming service, Discovery+, which features content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, OWN, and Discovery Channel. The platform launches on Jan. 4 and will include exclusive content, including a look at the Magnolia Network from HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The platform will cost $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month without ads. While fans wait for that to launch, here is a look at HGTV's dream-packed line-up for New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1.