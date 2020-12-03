HGTV Rings in 2021 With Marathons and New Shows for New Year's Day Lineup
HGTV has big plans for 2021, starting with a packed day of new shows and marathons on New Year's Day. Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will be there of course with episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home, while David Bromstad will help lottery winners find perfect homes on My Lottery Dream House. Tiffany Brooks' new special HGTV Dream Special 2021 will kick off a slate of new shows.
Following the Property Brothers and My Lottery Dream House episodes, HBTV Dream Home Special 2021 will give audiences a tour of the newest HGTV Dream Home, located in Rhode Island. A new episode of My Lottery Dream House follows before viewers get a preview of Clinton Kelly's new series Self-Made Mansions. At the end of the night, HGTV fans will be introduced to U.K. interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen through the new series My Lottery Dream House International.
The dream-packed New Year's Day line-up is not the only thing HGTV fans have to look forward to as the new year begins. On Wednesday, Discovery announced the launch of its own streaming service, Discovery+, which features content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, OWN, and Discovery Channel. The platform launches on Jan. 4 and will include exclusive content, including a look at the Magnolia Network from HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The platform will cost $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month without ads. While fans wait for that to launch, here is a look at HGTV's dream-packed line-up for New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1.
Property Brothers: Forever Home Marathon
The day kicks off with a marathon of Property Brothers: Forever Home, beginning at 6 a.m. ET/PT. The series features Jonathan and Drew Scott turning ordinary homes into family dream houses. The series debuted in 2019 and is already in its fourth season, which kicked off on Oct. 28.
My Lottery Dream Home Marathon
Next up, David Bromstad takes over at 12 p.m. ET/PT with My Lottery Dream Home. In the series, Bromstad travels the U.S. to help people who suddenly become rich thanks to the lottery by seeking out their fantasy homes. The hit series debuted in March 2015 and more than 100 episodes have been produced. The show's eighth season finished in April 2020.
HGTV Dream Home Special 2021
The dream home theme continues into primetime when new programming takes over with HGTV Dream Home Special 2021. The hour-long special is hosted by Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks, who take viewers on a tour of the three-story Cape Cod-inspired HGTV Dream Home, located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The home is part of a $2.8 million grand prize package given away to one lucky winner.
My Lottery Dream Home (new episode)
Bromstad returns at 9 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home. In this episode, he travels to Midway, Florida to meet a scratch-off ticket winner. She loves her neighborhood and wants to stay in the area, so Bromstad's challenge is to find a dream home that fits her desires but keeps her in Florida and close to her family.
Self-Made Mansions
HGTV viewers will get a "first look" at the new show Self-Made Mansions at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Host Clinton Kelly helps Joshua and Jamie Esnard, who invented The Cut Buddy, find their dream home in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Since they made $5 million from their invention, the couple enlists Kelly to help them upgrade their farm. Next, Clinton goes to Portland, Oregon to help The Cookie Department founders Akiva and Elannah Resnikoff by their first home. The show premiers on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
My Lottery Dream Home International
The night ends with the first episodes of My Lottery Dream Home International, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. In this show, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen does the same as Bromstad does, except in the U.K. and Europe. In the first episode, he helps a client in Newcastle, England upgrade their home. In the second, he helps a Plymouth, England man who suffered a motorbike accident get his dream home after he won the lottery.