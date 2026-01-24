HGTV Hosts Can’t Host Their New Spinoff Show: ‘We Are Not Legally Allowed’

Two HGTV hosts will not be hosting their new spinoff.

A new Home Town spinoff is on the way, but don’t expect Ben and Erin Napier to be at the helm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple has been restoring homes with their series since 2016, with Home Town spawning two spinoffs: Home Town: Ben’s Workshop on Discovery+ and Home Town Takeover on HGTV, both of which premiered in 2021. They are preparing to embark on yet another adventure with a new spinoff, this time set in Canada rather than Laurel, Mississippi, where the original show is based. And because of the international location, the Napiers won’t be able to host, as they told CinemaBlend.

“Our production company is Canadian,” Erin explained. “The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

“Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent,” added Ben. “90%; I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

It’s understandable why the couple won’t be hosting the series, and at the very least, they will still be making appearances. It’s unknown if this means they won’t be appearing in all of the episodes, but since they are guest stars, any kind of appearance is welcome. And if anything, they are plenty busy with their own Home Town projects. In August, it was announced that HGTV has ordered yet another spinoff, Home Town: Inn This Together, which will see them joining forces with their family and friends to restore The Heirloom Hotel in downtown Laurel.

Meanwhile, the new season of Home Town has kicked off on HGTV, and the Napiers are being pushed to their “limits” as they tackle “extremely difficult” projects. “This season is extremely difficult,” Ben told PopCulture.com ahead of the new season. Every project pushed us to our limits in some form or fashion – typically in a different way than we’re used to.” Erin agreed, saying she and her husband “learned that we can do hard things.”

The Napiers are plenty busy with their other shows, and even though they won’t be hosting the upcoming Canadian spinoff, there will still be a lot to look forward to when that eventually premieres. It’s a big new adventure for them, and it will be exciting to see what other restorations and renovations are included.