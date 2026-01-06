Erin Napier Left in Tears Over ‘Home Town’ Reveal

Erin Napier couldn’t help but become emotional on the premiere episode of this season of Home Town. The HGTV staple and her husband Ben redo a maternity ward to give patients “a five-star-hotel experience,” as Erin describes in an interview with USA TODAY.

The hospital, in Laurel, Mississippi, is “a part of our family’s story,” the designer explains. She and Ben’s daughters Helen and Mae and other relatives were born in the ward, which makes it so special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Erin cried during the reveal. While the makeover was sentimental, there was also a bit of trauma attached to it.

“Having children was my biggest fear my whole life,” Erin told the outlet. When she was a child, she found a photo of a birth depicted in a medical book belonging to her father, which she says tormented her.

“And so from then on, I was really scared,” Erin says. “And so having our kids was huge because we were becoming parents. But I had defeated one of my biggest fears in life there.”

Today, her children are 8 and 4. Her youngest daughter recently graduated to a big-girl bed from an antique twin, which was also an emotional transition for the devoted mother.

“For a year and a half every night, we climb into Mae’s bed because she goes to bed 30 minutes before Helen,” Ben explained. “All four of us in a twin bed, and a twin bed’s not big enough for me.”

The new bed took some getting used to. “That was tough,” Erin says. “Taking apart the crib. It’s been 8 years. No one’s used it in two or three years. It had stuffed animals in it. But taking it apart and taking it out of the room was, whew …Devastating. We won’t see it again until we have grandkids,” Erin added. “And I can’t believe that season of our life is over, and it felt so final.”