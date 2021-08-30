HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Dies in Motorcycle Accident

✖

Carmeon Hamilton, the winner of HGTV's Design Star: Next Gen this year, is mourning the death of husband Marcus after he tragically died in a motorcycle accident Saturday. The Memphis-based designer, 35, revealed the heartbreaking loss of her husband of 10 years on social media, posting a photo of him on her Instagram and a lengthy tribute, in which she described her love of 15 years of "the love of my life."

"To my extended Internet family," she began. "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon." She continued that while she was "no stranger to loss," this news "brings something beyond pain" that she can't describe. "I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second," she continued.

Hamilton said she isn't sure what will be next for her or son Davin, who just started the 7th grade. "I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she wrote. "But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

Thanking her followers for "being one of the best parts of our love story" and "loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived," Hamilton asked for "grace and privacy" as she navigated the "extraordinary loss" with her family.

Hamilton's HGTV family was quick to support her in the comments, with Breegan Jane writing, "Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through. I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn't know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I'm sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you." Maria Antoinette Loggins added, "My heartbreaks for you and your family! I am so so sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide." Jasmine Roth echoed, "Carmeon, there aren't words. So so sorry for your loss."