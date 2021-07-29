HGTV Adds 11 New Shows to Lineup in Huge Programming Move
HGTV is adding 11 new series to its 2021-22 programming lineup, Deadline reports, amid the channel's continued growth into the areas of home renovation, design, real estate and beyond. Jane Latman, president at HGTV, told the outlet that the audience of HGTV has loved "stretching the home genre" without losing the network's "great storytelling."
"We continue to break the boundaries of the home genre with unique, buzzy show concepts, celebrated experts and dynamic influencers," she continued. Read more about the 11 new series, starring personalities like Rock the Block's Mike Holmes and Flip or Flop Atlanta's Ken and Anita Corsini, below:
- Holmes Family Rescue: Mike Holmes has a personal mission to "make it right" for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless and dishonest contractors.
- Flipping Showdown: Ken and Anita Corsini have already built their real estate empire on HGTV's Flip or Flop Atlanta. Now in Flipping Showdown, the Corsinis will invite three teams of flippers to Atlanta for the opportunity of a lifetime. With their own money on the line, the couple will purchase three investment properties for each duo and provide the funding for the teams to design and renovate the homes in only six months.
- First Home Fix (working title): Design duo and couple Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus create custom renovations for eager young newlywed and millennial clients.
- Moving for Love: Following long-distance relationships as they work through the major test of buying their first home together.
- Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (working title): San Antonio-based designer and renovator Kim Wolfe will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse.
- Renovation Remix: Married team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia will help create one perfect dream home for couples with very different design tastes.
- Call the Closer: Lauren Risley will put her reputation for getting results from some of the pickiest buyers to the test, breaking the barriers standing in their way and helping them move into the home of their dreams.
- Home Inspector Joe: Expert home inspector Joe Mazza will ensure his clients don’t move into a risky property.
- Building Roots: Husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier will build, design and renovate boundary-pushing projects.
- Renovation Goldmine: Joe and Meg Piercy will help their clients transform hidden treasures in their homes, renovating Chicago properties and giving new life to furniture and other pieces the families already own.
- My Flippin Fortune (working title): Following two successful house flipping couples in their own markets, the show will drop the pairs into an unknown city, where they'll start off with almost nothing and turn it into success.