HGTV Adds 11 New Shows to Lineup in Huge Programming Move

HGTV is adding 11 new series to its 2021-22 programming lineup, Deadline reports, amid the channel's continued growth into the areas of home renovation, design, real estate and beyond. Jane Latman, president at HGTV, told the outlet that the audience of HGTV has loved "stretching the home genre" without losing the network's "great storytelling."

"We continue to break the boundaries of the home genre with unique, buzzy show concepts, celebrated experts and dynamic influencers," she continued. Read more about the 11 new series, starring personalities like Rock the Block's Mike Holmes and Flip or Flop Atlanta's Ken and Anita Corsini, below: