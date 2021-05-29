HGTV Bringing Back Long-Canceled Show

✖

HGTV is bringing a classic show back to life: Cash in the Attic. The new version, airing later in 2021, will be hosted by Courtney Tezeno of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, according to a report by Deadline. She and some expert appraisers will head to people's homes, looking for hidden gems.

Cash in the Attic originally ran from 2002 to 2012 on HGTV and starred John Sencio as host with other appraisers joining it. In each episode, the team would explore people's homes looking for forgotten valuables, including collectibles, vintage toys or other obscure treasures. The new version will be much the same, following the discoveries from there to auction, and onto the things the homeowners could accomplish with that forgotten money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COURTNEY TEZENO (@courtney_tezeno)

"We expect a wide audience to tune in for Cash in the Attic because they appreciate the nostalgic value of sports memorabilia or Beanie Babies and they may find out that they can turn something that's gathering dust into good money," said HGTV president Jane Latman of the revival. Cash in the Attic was originally a British TV series adapted for American audiences. It ran for five seasons in the U.S.

Tezeno is reportedly an avid collector herself, making her a perfect fit for this series. She is one of many performers and hosts finding new work after the dissolution of Quibi in such a short time. She will be joined by appraisers including Elyse Luray, Jean David Michel and Marvin Jules.

Cash in the Attic found success in several other international markets including France and Denmark. Those ended in 2014, while the original British version ended in 2012 alongside its American counterpart. Still, auction-style shows have never waned in popularity — shows like Pawn Stars remain huge productions to this day.

HGTV may be making other changes to its lineup in the weeks and months to come as well since its parent company Discovery Inc. is reportedly in the process of a merger with WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia's parent company AT&T is trying to expand its content offerings, Bloomberg reported last week. The merger would put properties including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet under the same roof as HBO, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and Warner Bros. Studios.

So far, the merger has not been publicly confirmed, and there is no indication that this new revival is related to it. Cash in the Attic is slated to premiere late in 2021.