HGTV Announces Multiple New Shows for 2022-2023 Lineup

✖

HGTV is adding six new series to its 2022-23 programming lineup! The network's new shows will feature "urgently needed renovation projects, a wider range of renovation and design budgets, more diverse personalities, globally inspired design perspectives, and a breathtaking arced story about a couple who renovate an English estate that sits on land once owned by King Henry VII," as per a statement from the network to Deadline.

In the new series Revealed, designer Veronica Valencia is putting a whole new spin on renovation, customizing clients' homes by diving into their ancestral heritage for inspiration. The results are "stunning, personalized and functional designs that are full of heart and deeply meaningful." In Renovation 911, sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding help desperate homeowners in need of rescue in Minneapolis after experiencing "unexpected and tragic property disasters."

Fix My Frankenhouse (wt) is another renovation-based series, following Boston-based home renovation experts Denese and Mike Butler as they and their dads, master carpenters John Butler and Peter Doyle, work to renovate homes that have become a bit of a design mess after decades of odd additions and piecemeal redesigns. When it comes to people looking to have high-end designs on a budget, Luxe for Less is the perfect fit. Designer Michel Smith Boyd helps viewers create luxurious homes without draining their bank account with tips and tricks he's picked up throughout years of working for high-end clients.

In Saving the Manor, couple Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua will work to single-handedly renovate a stunning, yet dilapidated, ten-building, 65-room historic English estate dating back over 500 years. The pair are pouring their life savings into fully restoring and preserving the property with the goal of turning the grounds into vacation rentals, special event space and their own private home, but will they be able to pull off the renovation themselves?

Finally, HGTV has greenlit Small Town Potential, which follows life and work partners Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser, as well as Kristin's dad Don Leitheuser, as they help their clients find, buy and renovate unique properties that have astounding potential in New York's scenic Hudson Valley region. HGTV has yet to announce premiere dates for these new series.