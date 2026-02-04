HGTV Adds New Property Brothers Show

The Property Brothers are back with another brand new show on HGTV.

Home renovation power duo Drew and Jonathan Scott will star in the network’s new series, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, helping wary buyers grappling with “commitment issues” make “confident, informed” real estate decisions.

The 14-episode season kicks off on March 15, following the Scott brothers as they “guide clients through the ups and downs of the home buying process — from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises — when their emotional and financial stakes are at an all-time high,” according to HGTV. “Once the deals are done, Drew and Jonathan will then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into budget-conscious renovations that create their dream homes.”

“Our buyers want the perfect house in the ideal location, but many times Jonathan and I have to counsel them on how to best stretch their dollar in this competitive real estate market,” said Drew in a statement. “It can be hard to find something move-in ready, which is why we look for the diamond in the rough that we can turn into an amazing home with the right renovation.”

“We’re very honest and upfront with clients about how challenging the house hunt can be,” added Jonathan in a statement of his own. “We encourage them to see past a home’s current state and envision its untapped potential, which can be tough. But when the ideal property pops up, they’ve got to be ready to make an offer and then trust us to create a design that fits their family’s needs.”

In the Property Brothers: Under Pressure series premiere, Drew and Jonathan help two empty nesters who lost everything in the devastating Eaton fire find a “fresh start” after a months-long real estate search.

“Disappointed after getting outbid on a turnkey house, AJ and Carin will make a winning offer on the original home at a price that allows Drew and Jonathan to incorporate necessary updates,” according to the episode description.

Renovations will include a “thoughtfully designed” office, an overhauled rental unit featuring a functional kitchenette, a “striking” tiled bathroom shower, wall-to-wall bedroom storage and a reimagined backyard with an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan serving as executive producers.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure premieres Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.