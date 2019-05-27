‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Address Rumors They’re Becoming Neighbors

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott do almost everything together, but living right next to each other is not in the cards, according to Jonathan.

Last month, fans started buzzing about Jonathan moving next to Drew and his wife Linda Phan after Variety reported that they bought another fixer-upper in Los Angeles for $2.4 million, about $200,000 over the asking price. However, Jonathan told PEOPLE he is not moving into the home.

“There apparently are lots of cyber creepers that follow the real estate transactions that happen. The house is not for me,” Jonathan explained.

He later hinted that the home might be included in a show or another project.

“We may have a project coming up,” Jonathan teased. “You’ll have to stay tuned for that.”

According to Variety, the home is located next to the English Tudor-style cottage they bought in 2017 for $2.3 million. Drew and Phan now call that property home. As for the fixer-upper, it was built in the early 1920s and sits on a quarter-acre parcel. The Mediterranean-style home covers 3,300 square feet, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen will need to be completely redone, and the backyard was unkempt.

Before the twins can start playing with their latest acquisition, the always-busy 41-year-olds have a new show debuting on HGTV Wednesday, Forever Home. The series will present more personal stories as the brothers help families turn their homes into dream properties.

“There’s more heart in the stories,” Jonathan told PEOPLE. “You get very, very close with these families, when you’re working side by side with them for so long… That’s why it’s special.”

Jonathan went on to describe their sixth HGTV series as their “new main anchor” and plan to be focusing on it full time. “We love what we do,” he added.

Aside from buying up new properties to fix, the brothers also made a major business move earlier this month. Back on May 13, the duo bought the Property Brothers brand and related intellectual property from producer Cineflex Media, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Although the financial terms were not disclosed, the deal lets Cineflex keep distribution rights to their shows outside North America.

From now on, all Property Brothers shows will be produced by the brothers’ Scott Brothers Entertainment, and Cineflex keeps some financial and distribution participation.

“We are so proud of the Property Brothers brand we built with Cineflix,” Jonathan said in a statement earlier this month. “We are dedicated to continuing to cultivate this series and to create great content like it with talent that audiences love and feel inspired by.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home premieres on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.