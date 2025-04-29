Carrie Underwood Rewears Exact ‘American Idol’ Finale Dress 20 Years Later

Carrie Underwood may be a top country music star, but she hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

As American Idol narrowed down the competition from 12 contestants to the Season 23 Top 10 Monday night, Underwood paid tribute to her own days as a rising singer by wearing the exact dress he wore when won Season 4 of American Idol 20 years ago in 2005.

Fans of the singer will recall that Underwood got her start on American Idol back in 2005, wowing then-judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell with her audition to Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Underwood advanced to Hollywood, making it to live performances and eventually to the Top 2 alongside Bo Bice. During the Season 4 finale, Underwood was crowned winner as she wore a now iconic orange leopard-print dress.

Flashforward several years, and Underwood has since returned to the show that started it all, joining American Idol Season 23 as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and during Monday’s episode, she took her seat at the judging table wearing her iconic Season 4 finale dress. Underwood confirmed it was the exact same dress when asked by host Ryan Seacrest, who also hosted the show during the singer’s winning season.

Following the episode, Underwood shared a glimpse of the dress on Instagram, writing, “Same dress, different view,” generating plenty of buzz among her fans. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “I’m living for all these throwbacks, feels like such a full circle moment.” Somebody else recalled how they “voted for you every single week too.”

The orange dress wasn’t the only throwback Underwood has given fans since making her Idol comeback. During the April 27 episode, the singer took the stage to perform Heart’s “Alone,” which still stands out as one of her most memorable performances as an American Idol contestant.

HOLLYWOOD – MAY 25: After being named the new American Idol, singer Carrie Underwood (C) is joined by fellow contestants onstage during the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Underwood’s continued celebrations of her connection to American Idol come as this season’s contestants hope to chart a similar path as the singer. After Monday night’s live Top 10 vote, only 10 contestants remain: John Foster, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, and Breanna Nix.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are available to stream next day on Hulu.