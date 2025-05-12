ABC Just Renewed 5 Shows for New Seasons

While several unscripted shows are in limbo with ABC, the network just announced a returning lineup. The Hollywood Reporter notes the schedule for 2025-2026 season is in the works.

New seasons of American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank are on the way. Dancing With the Stars and The Golden Bachelor renewals were already announced.

Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Family Feud, a new version of Match Game, Press Your Luck and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire are returning this summer. As for what is still on the list waiting for pickups, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have not been announced for summer or fall returns, respectively. The Bachelorette typically returns in the summer months. The Bachelor showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner exited the franchise following allegations of “toxic” and “hostile” behavior on set.

The claims against them were made public in a February report from Deadline. The outlet interviewed a dozen current and former staff members on The Bachelor, claiming they created a culture of fear and secrecy and the employees were subjected to years of verbal abuse. The accusations followed ABC’s announcement that it would not air The Bachelorette in the summer. Both deny the allegations made against them.

ABC has also announced renewals for seven scripted shows 911, Abbott Elementary, High Potential, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Shifting Gears and Will Trent. A decision on first-year drama Doctor Odyssey has not yet been made.

American Idol will go into its ninth season on ABC this year. It’s the show’s 24th season overall, including its Fox run.) America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC’s longest-running unscripted show, will enter its 36th season. Shark Tank is entering its 17th season, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns for season six, while Celebrity Jeopardy! returns for season four.