'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship' Returns With 'Wildest' Romances Yet, Get an Exclusive First Look

Get ready for the wildest secret romances yet as Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! returns for brand new episodes on MTV Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the return of the jaw-dropping series hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the episodes to come, including one "flipping" out moment that has to be seen to be believed.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! follows Mills and Jones as they track down the truth behind the shocking stories of people who believe they have found true love in their lives, only to have lies exposed as the core of their relationships. These new episodes will change the couples' "relationship status from hidden...to fully exposed," PopCulture's sneak peek teases. "We've been engaged and I have yet to meet his family," one person admits of their unusual situation, while another relationship gets derailed when a friend reveals, "He's really sneaky, he introduces you as his friend." Another truth bomb appears to be too much for one of this season's stars, as they can be seen flipping a table in outrage.

"Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are returning with their jaw-dropping series, Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!, where they uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret," MTV teases of the drama to come when the series returns. "These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret... and that secret is you?"

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! returns with all-new episodes Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, immediately following new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! is produced by SHARP Entertainment for MTV. Stream full episodes of Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship! on MTV.com and the MTV App and use #MTVSecretRelationship and follow along with the show on Instagram, X and TikTok to keep up with Mills and Jones' journey as they uncover these secret relationships.