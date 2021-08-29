Heidi Klum Laughs off 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe Malfunction

✖

Heidi Klum isn't letting a little wardrobe malfunction get her down. In fact, she took to Instagram to poke a bit of fun at herself over the moment. As a fan originally chronicled on TikTok, the moment took place while filming America's Got Talent.

A fan who attended a recent taping of AGT took a video of the judges — Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — chatting during a break. In the clip, Klum and Vergara can be seen talking to one another from behind the judges' panel. At one point, the Modern Family alum takes out her phone in order to snap a selfie with Klum and Mandel. But, Klum didn't realize that her skirt was too short to bend over for the photo. When she did bend over the table to pose alongside her fellow judges, her skirt exposed her behind.

Klum managed to laugh at the moment, as she posted the video on her Instagram account. Her post came alongside a caption in which she wrote that she will be keeping in mind her state of dress the next time she poses for a photo. She wrote, "Note to self ..... don't bend over in a short skirt." The AGT judge ended her caption with a couple of laughing emojis to indicate that she's not going to let the wardrobe malfunction get to her.

Fans were on hand to capture the behind-the-scenes moment as they have been able to be in the audience for AGT tapings this season. Unlike last season, which filmed episodes without an audience amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been able to enjoy live episodes for Season 16. Back in June, Good Housekeeping reached out to AGT about the audience in tow for live filming. In response, a representative said that they filmed with a "limited audience" and that they used archival footage to make it appear as though there is a much larger crowd present.

"With the world striving to get back to some sort of normalcy, we realized that much of the joy in watching AGT is feeling the audience response in the room to the auditions and feeding off their energy," the representative said. "AGT resumed production with comprehensive health and safety plans. The production protocols implemented comply with Fremantle & NBCUniversal’s safety guidelines, CDC guidance, along with state & local orders."