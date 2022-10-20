Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Baby Bump Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her baby bump as the expectant Selling Sunset star weathers the ups and downs of pregnancy while eagerly awaiting the birth of her son with husband Tarek El Moussa. The Netflix star, 35, and the HGTV star, 41, who are expecting their first child together, posed for a cute Instagram photo Wednesday as Heather updated her followers on her pregnancy.

"Currently: balancing 10 flips, filming two shows, growing a human, and the list goes on but loving and cherishing every minute of it," wrote Heather, who is showing off her baby bump in cute overalls as Tarek wraps his arm around her. The realtor continued on that her baby's been in a position for the past 10 days that's been "affecting [her] sciatic nerve," and that while she's "not sure what he's doing in there," she's "hoping to get some relief soon."

Looking back on her own mother's pregnancy experience, Heather revealed, "The crazy thing is I sat on my mom's sciatic nerve to the point where she couldn't even stand up straight," calling it "a littleee bit of payback" being delivered by her son. Heather and Tarek, who wed in October 2021, announced in July that they were expecting their first child together. Tarek is also father to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 whom he shares with his first wife, Christina Hall.

Ahead of their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 23, Heather took to Instagram to share more photos from their special day and reflect on their first year of marriage. "I can't believe it's almost been a year of being husband and wife. Crazy to think about all the things that can happen in a year," Heather wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "We're now married with another baby El Moussa on the way, happier and more in love than ever. I love this life with you and always tear up a little when I look back on our special day."

Late last month, the expectant parents celebrated another major milestone as they felt their baby kick for the first time. "I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn't feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last Sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!!" Heather wrote on Instagram at the time. "He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I'll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt." The moment was "extra special" because Tarek could be there when it happened. She added, "It was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy ."