Heather Rae El Moussa Absent From Tarek El Moussa's Family Vacation Photos — Here's Why

Heather Rae El Moussa is playing it safe when it comes to doctor's orders. The pregnant Selling Sunset star stayed at home while husband Tarek El Moussa took his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall – Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10 – on a fabulous family vacation to Cabo. Fans were quick to notice Heather's absence in a family photo posted by the HGTV star, which Tarek explained in the caption.

"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea," the Flip or Flop alum wrote. "Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:)" He added to the caption, "Just missing [Heather Rae El Moussa] like crazy but doctors orders come first!!"

In her own post debating going "100% neutral" versus "having little pops of design with color" when it comes to her nursery design ideas, Heather also addressed not being present on the family trip, writing in part, "Missing [Tarek El Moussa] and the kids so much while they're in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning." Heather's representative clarified to PEOPLE that while she's in good health, the decision to skip the trip came out of a desire to be cautious and avoid potential risks including Zika and food poisoning. Heather told the outlet her doctor relayed to her, "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."

The Netflix star and Flipping 101 star have been trying to start a family for a while now and were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments with the plan to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out she was pregnant. Tarek and Heather announced they were expecting last month, revealing after their initial announcement that their little one would be a boy. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read the couple's joint caption on Instagram of a photo featuring the realtor's baby bump.