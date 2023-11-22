Harry Jowsey Honors Rylee Arnold After 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination

Harry Jowsey has nothing but gratitude for Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold after the Too Hot to Handle star and first-time pro were eliminated at the conclusion of Taylor Swift Night Tuesday. The duo struggled to stay away from the bottom of the leaderboard all season but were finally voted off the show after their Rumba to Swift's "August" earned them a 30 out of 40 from the judges.

"I am having a lot of feelings about this dance," said judge Carrie Ann Inaba during Tuesday's scoring. "There is a lot of content, more than you've ever done. I believe you are here for a reason. You are showing a lot of people what it is to not have a lot of experience. I'm proud of you but you still have work to do." Judge Bruno Tonioli noticed there seemed to be some "romance" going on between the Netflix star and pro dancer, as Jowsey admitted "a little bit" of kissing on the dance floor when asked.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after their elimination, Jowset said he was proud of how far they came but disappointed to be cut just before the semi-finals. "We made it so far, and I'm like, 'Ugh, two weeks left! Come on, Harry, why did you not be good?'" he told the outlet. "But to be able to live out someone's dream with them is the most fulfilling thing, you know? It's Rylee's biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here."

As 18-year-old Arnold is the younger sister to Dancing With the Stars champion Lindsay Arnold, Jowsey said it was "incredible" for his pro partner to follow in her older sister's footsteps. "To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me, so yeah, it's been incredible," he said, noting how "proud" he was of Arnold to be able to "boss this tall sausage around and put up with me when I'm hangry" at age 18 as well as her "patience and her drive and her wanting to work really hard."

Arnold added that being eliminated was "bittersweet," but that she was happy they made it so far in the competition and grateful for the entire experience. "I'm so happy with how everything went and I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I'm just so proud of him," she said. "It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."