'Dancing With the Stars': Elimination on Taylor Swift Night Cements Semi-Finalists

The semi-finalists on Season 32 of 'Dancing With the Stars' have been revealed.

Tuesday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars served as a celebration of some of Taylor Swift's best tracks from "Cruel Summer" to "Paper Rings." Alas, one celebrity wasn't able to make it through to the next round of the competition with a friendship bracelet in hand. Who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Taylor Swift night?

By the end of the night, three couples were in jeopardy. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough shared that Harry Jowsey, Alyson Hannigan, and Charity Lawson were at risk of leaving tonight. Ultimately, it was the end of the road for Too Hot to Handle star Jowsey, who was eliminated from the competition.

The stars (and their pros) who are currently still competing and have made their way to the semifinals are Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), and Ariana Madix (Pasha Pashkov).

The season has already said goodbye to many of the stars that originally set out to win the Mirrorball trophy. The other eliminated celebrities (and their partners) from DWTS include Matt Walsh (with pro partner Koko Iwasaki), Jamie Lynn Spears (Alan Bersten), Tyson Beckford (Jenna Johnson), Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater), Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong), and Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd).

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars made its grand return to ABC after airing exclusively on Disney+ for Season 31. New episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simultaneously air live on Disney+. Full episodes are then available to view on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after they air.