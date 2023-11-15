'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite During Whitney Houston Night

Tuesday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars tasked the celebrities with dancing to Whitney Houston's greatest hits. While it served as a lovely celebration of one of the greatest singers of all time, the fun had to end for one couple in particular. So, who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars?

With only a few weeks left in the competition, all of the couples (except Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, who were able to skip the dance-off round after coming out on top the previous week) had to perform two routines. First, they had to do their usual routine with their partner. Then, they were tasked with going up against another couple to potentially earn additional points for their overall score. After both rounds, Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), and Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev) found themselves in the hot seat. In the end, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced that Barry Williams was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.

The stars (and their pros) who are currently still competing are Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), and Ariana Madix (Pasha Pashkov).

The season has already said goodbye to many of the stars that originally set out to win the Mirrorball trophy. The other eliminated celebrities (and their partners) from DWTS include Matt Walsh (with pro partner Koko Iwasaki), Jamie Lynn Spears (Alan Bersten), Tyson Beckford (Jenna Johnson), Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater), and Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong).

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars made its grand return to ABC after airing exclusively on Disney+ for Season 31. New episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simultaneously air live on Disney+. Full episodes are then available to view on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after they air.