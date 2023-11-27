Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold Spend Thanksgiving Together Following 'DWTS' Elimination

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are staying close following their Dancing With the Stars elimination. The 18-year-old pro dancer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her Thanksgiving celebration, which included the 26-year-old Too Hot to Handle star. In the photo, Arnold can be seen standing on the beach with Jowsey, resting her hand on his chest as he wraps his arm around her back.

The first-season DWTS pro also shared photos of the two playing with her niece Quincy, the daughter of Arnold's sister Brynley and her husband Donny McGinnis. Arnold previously revealed on TikTok that Jowsey would be spending Thanksgiving with her and her family, opening up about their journey before being eliminated ahead of the semi-finals.

(Photo: Rylee Arnold)

"We were so close to the end and so close to the finale. I was more just emotional about the whole experience and just the fact that I got to live out my dream and do such an amazing thing for the last couple of months," she said. "I'm so grateful for everything that happened." She continued, "Harry was truly the best partner to have and I wouldn't have wanted to be paired with anyone else this season. He was so kind and genuine and fun and just made the whole experience even more that it should have been. I got so lucky to be paired with him and to have met him."

Dating rumors have swirled since Arnold and the Netflix reality star were paired before the Season 32 premiere in September, and even the judges have pointed out their chemistry on the dance floor. Following their elimination on Taylor Swift Night, Arnold took to Instagram to thank Jowsey for everything he had done during both of their first DWTS seasons. "To Harry, thank you for being the most incredible person, you are such a light and just such an amazing and genuine person. This season with you was so special and I'm so lucky to have been paired with you and to have made such an amazing relationship with you!" she wrote. "You taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for you. Thank you for always making me laugh and being such a fun positive light to be around."

Arnold concluded that she was "truly so so proud" of him for all of his "time and effort each week," adding, "All of our memories this season were just so so amazing. I love you and I'm so happy to have met you and that we were brought together." Jowsey had a similar sentiment to share on social media following their elimination.

"Rylee, where do we even start?! I'm just so proud of you. I can't believe how incredible you are, to see you blossom and transform over these few months has been such an honour," he wrote on Instagram. "You really had your work cut out for you with me but you never gave up and handled everything with such grace and patience. I have so much love for you, I'm so incredibly proud of you and I'm so grateful to be a small part in your beautiful story."