'Dancing With the Stars': Taylor Swift Night Brings a Perfect Dance | Season 32 Week 9 Recap

Grab your friendship bracelets and your dancing shoes, Swifties, 'cause it's Taylor Swift night in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, and these celebs are bringing it. We even have a perfect score from a contestant who really needed redemption, talk about shaking it off! So let's get into the night's dances!

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha kicked off the night with a cha cha to "You Belong with Me," and she's a huge Swiftie, so it was the perfect way to start the night! Despite some physical problems, including damaged toenails, the judges loved how far Alyson has come from night one and how charismatic she is on the dance floor, so she got a 29/40 for the night.

Ariana Madix and Pasha were up next, and they juuuust missed a perfect score last week because Carrie Ann gave her a nine, so they were raring to go with this Rumba to "Cruel Summer." Despite Ariana's pretty severe back pain, their Rumba was called sensual and refined, and they got a 37/40 – not quite a perfect score but they'll take it.

Jason Mraz and Daniella were up next, and they've really been struggling lately despite coming out so strong at the start of the season. Jason wanted to prove that he's not done just yet, and he did that with this really strong Argentine tango to "Don't Blame Me." The judges said his reputation is totally restored, Jason is back, and he got a 40/40 perfect score!

On the other hand, we have Harry Jowsey and Rylee. Fans have been begging for them to be sent home for weeks — more on that later — but their Rumba to "August" certainly was steamy! Bruno even pointed out there was a little smooching going on on the dance floor – showmance confirmed! That was pretty much it though, they got a 30/40 for the night.

Charity Lawson and Artem were looking to keep their momentum going from their comeback the other week, and their Argentine tango to "Look What You Made Me Do" certainly did that! The judges told Charity she has the most beautiful lines in the competition, and she reminded everyone she's not ready to go home yet! 38/40 for the night.

Xochitl Gomez and Val were coming off their perfect score last week as they took on the difficult quickstep to "Paper Rings." And while the judges noted just how much they wanna see Xochitl in the finals with her strong dances week after week, she did lose focus for a second there, so it wasn't perfect. 38/40 isn't anything to sneeze at, though!

It was then time for the relay dances, where each duo was paired with another to perform the same dance to the same song for a chance to win 3 extra points. Going in, Alyson was at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 29 and Jason was at the top with his perfect 40. Xochitl and Val beat out Ariana and Pasha in their round, while Alyson and Sasha won against Harry and Rylee. Finally, Jason and Daniella grabbed the extra points against Charity and Artem, meaning that Jason remained at the top of the leaderboard with a 43 and Harry moved to the bottom with a 30.

And fittingly enough, with that lowest score, Harry and Rylee were sent packing – I know fans have been upset about them hanging on until almost the semifinals, so they got their wish! What do you think about our semifinalists? Let me know in the comments.