Hall of Fame Sports Legend Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Googly Eyes was revealed to be former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, a.k.a. Big Papi, in a recent episode of The Masked Singer. Ortiz famously helped the team win the 2004 World Series, which was their first after 86 years.

During the reality competition show’s Season 14 premiere, the character Googly Eyes made a big impression on the audience and judges. Jenny McCarthy was immediately taken aback by the character’s height.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Qualifications? I got tons,” Googly Eyes revealed in his pre-recorded video package. “I am a massive star, a born leader who is known for getting businesses out of the red and into the black…So I am perfect for the gig,” he added, “And will be clutch for making this season a smash.”

He hyped the crowd up with his rendition of DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 hit “Turn Down for What.” Rita Ora was confused, asking, “How are we supposed to know who that is? I don’t even know what just happened.”

Googly Eyes was up against Cat Witch, who transformed into Lady Gaga for a performance of “Abracadabra,” which led to her victory over Googly Eyes, leading him to be in the elimination round.

Googly Eyes was sent packing, but before the unveiling, the judges had to put on their thinking caps. All of them were right in guessing the character was a football player.

McCarthy guessed former Yankee Derek Jeter, while Robin Thicke opted for Boston Red Sox’s Manny Ramirez before changing his guess to Pedro Martinez. Ora also chose Ramirez. Of course, Ken Jeong who guessed correctly.

Ortiz was open about how difficult the gig actually was. “I gotta tell you man, that’s a straight up workout boy,” he told the crowd about being Googly Eyes. “I don’t need to go to the gym for about a month. But it was so much fun, man. It was so much fun.”