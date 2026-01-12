‘The Masked Singer’ Performance Removed From Show Due to ‘Potential Insensitivities’

The Masked Singer UK pulled one performance from its Jan. 3 premiere episode just hours before it was set to air due to “potential insensitivities” identified by ITV bosses.

The Red Panda’s performance of The Trammps’ 1976 hit “Disco Inferno” was removed from the Series 7 premiere following the tragic New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Switzerland that resulted in the death of 40 people.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the fire-themed song, the mystery celebrity’s performance also reportedly included dancers in fire suits, which an ITV spokesperson pointed to in a statement about the decision to cut the segment altogether.

“In light of the tragic events in Switzerland, we took the decision to remove Red Panda’s performance on The Masked Singer owing to potential insensitivities within the theme and lyrics of the song,” the spokesperson said, as per the Daily Mail. “Viewers will get to see Red Panda perform in the coming weeks.”

In the Series 7 premiere of The Masked Singer‘s UK edition, TV presenter Alex Jones was unmasked as the Disc Jockey following a performance of “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan. Rapper Professor Green has since been unmasked as the Teabag following his rendition of Deep Blue Something’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and the Jan. 10 episode featured rocker John Lydon a.k.a. Johnny Rotten being revealed as the celebrity hiding behind the Yak following a performance of Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.”