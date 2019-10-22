Gwen Stefani Calls Fellow ‘Voice’ Judges and Carson Daly the ‘Dream Team’ Amid Final Season as Coach

Gwen Stefani’s time on The Voice is coming to an end once this season wraps up. The judge announced earlier in October that she would be exiting the show after this year. Stefani had come in to replace Adam Levine for this season.

She’s not letting the eventual end of her run on the singing competition stop her from showing love to her castmates. Prior to Monday’s episode, the “Sweet Escape” singer shared a post on Instagram of her and the judges and Carson Daly with the caption, “Dream team.”

Stefani announced in the beginning of the month that she’d be leaving the NBC reality show. With her exit comes a new judge, Nick Jonas. In the press release that announced his arrival, Jonas shared his excitement at the opportunity and to get to work with “an awesome group of individuals.”

Before her departure, however, Stefani is hoping to walk away as the winner. Her and her boyfriend and fellow judge, Blake Shelton, have been battling it out with one another and with the other judges, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton spoke about their on-screen relationship and how it’s no different than playing games at home. The two are always competitive.

“You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that’s what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show,” he said. “It’s harder for [Gwen]. She’s not, she’s not competitive. She’ll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is.”

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, country singer Cassadee Pope, who won The Voice Season 3, said she understands why Stefani would move on and focus on her own work. She knows the rigors that come with the show.

“I think everybody at some point has to decide either or,” Pope acknowledged to PopCulture.com. “I know The Voice is really demanding and there’s two seasons a year. I think if you wanna focus on something else and really focus on it full time, that’s probably a good decision.”

Stefani’s tenure on The Voice will wrap up with the season finale later this year. Meanwhile, Jonas will make his debut when Season 18 begins in the spring of 2020.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.