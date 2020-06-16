Gwen Stefani Is Returning to 'The Voice' and Fans Are Freaking Out

Gwen Stefani is back in the coach's seat for the upcoming Season 19 of The Voice, rejoining beau Blake Shelton and fellow judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend when the NBC singing competition returns this fall. The No Doubt singer will take the seat occupied last season by Nick Jonas, who joined the show in Season 18 after Stefani announced she was leaving the show in 2019. This will be the "Hollaback Girl" singer's fifth season as a coach on The Voice, previously having coached in Seasons 17, 7, 9 and 12. She also appeared as a mentor in Seasons 8 and 10. Upon NBC's big announcement about her return, The Voice fans everywhere took to Twitter with their strong opinions about her return. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.

She's Back! Guess who's back? 😍 @GwenStefani returns to #TheVoice this fall on @NBC with @BlakeShelton, @KellyClarkson, and @JohnLegend. pic.twitter.com/EPaRETPJPQ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 16, 2020 The Voice first announced the news Tuesday, sharing a photo of Stefani in one of the coaches' signature red chairs alongside similar pictures of Shelton, Clarkson and Legend. "Guess who's back?" NBC tweeted alongside a heart-eyed emoji. The announcement quickly spread, racking up more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of retweets in the first hour.

'So Excited' The Voice fans were overwhelmingly excited to see Stefani return for another season, with many praising the positive energy she brings to the show. so excited!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OPIbLOihvF — Cat 😽✨ (@GxCat26) June 16, 2020 Guess I'm watching again. Gwen brings such a happy, positive vibe to the show and we all need that so badly right now! Very glad she is back! — BTSGRS (@btsgrs) June 16, 2020

'Queen of The Voice' Others declared her the "Queen of The Voice" and said her return was the result of answered prayers. Queen of the voice returns 👑 — shefani trash (@stefanitreasure) June 16, 2020 Holy cow!!!!! Yes, yes, yesssssssssssssss!!! Thank you God🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anhca (@MacNHarm1) June 16, 2020

'Best Chemistry' Some fans thought the roster of judges should remain permanent with the return of Stefani, praising the quartet's chemistry. Yes! These four coaches should be permanent - they have the best chemistry ever! Even John and Kelly said so. Make it happen NBC! — Jackamo52 (@jackamo52) June 16, 2020 I love this!!!!!!! Can't believe we are getting #shefani back 😍😍😍😍 the cowboy is way happier with Gwen around, no doubt. — CAMILA (@camiwitness) June 16, 2020

'Where's Nick?' There was a contingency of fans that was disappointed to see Jonas go, some of whom even said they wouldn't watch the new season without him. WHATTTT WHERE'S NICK WTFFF — lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) June 16, 2020 Guess I won't be watching. I loved having Nick on. Didn't watch the last time she was on. — Laura Durst (@Ldurst84) June 16, 2020

Last The Voice Appearance In Stefani's final episode as a coach in December 2019, she hinted that she could return for a future season. "We've had so much fun together," she said at the time. "What a great group of human beings. It never gets old, this show ... To be back four times, it's a miracle. Hopefully, maybe I will be back one day, we will see ... If not, thank you guys for watching." The most recent appearance Stefani made on The Voice, however, was to perform "Nobody But You" with Shelton on the season finale this May as they quarantined at their home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton's Reaction When Stefani last announced she was being replaced with Jonas, Shelton joked that he would be giving the Jonas Brothers star a hard time in honor of his girlfriend. "I'm gonna take it out on Nick Jonas," Shelton jokingly vowed to Extra. "He's gonna be sitting there, new guy ... I'm gonna bully him a little bit, to be honest." He added to Entertainment Tonight after Jonas' announcement, "He's going down! He replaced my girlfriend and that's unacceptable."