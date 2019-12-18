Gwen Stefani Marks Her Final ‘The Voice’ Episode, and Not Everyone Is Happy She’s Leaving

Tuesday night’s finale marked Gwen Stefani‘s final episode of The Voice after she took Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s red chair following his exit from the singing competition earlier this year — and despite Stefani’s replacement being Nick Jonas, many fans are sad to see her go.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 17 finale of The Voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some fans were upset to see Stefani leave the show, others were upset by Jake Hoot (Team Kelly Clarkson) being crowned the winner, and said they’d leave the show right behind the No Doubt songstress.

“I exit with Gwen Stefani. Good bye The Voice,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Just like Gwen, I’m done with The Voice!!! Katie got robbed!!!” another said.

“The best part of the show is Gwen Stefani and she leaving,” someone else agreed.

“Gwen, Why are you leaving the voice?” one fan tweeted at her. “You 4 need to stay together!!”

“Gwen please don’t leave the Voice. Blake, John, Kelly and you make the best team of [coaches] ever,” another wrote.

“Bye Gwen I’m really gonna miss you, wish you weren’t leaving don’t want no Jonas brother,” someone else said.

Another person sad to see Stefani go is her boyfriend Blake Shelton, who has been a coach on the show since its inception. Although she decided to leave the show to focus on other interests, including her Las Vegas residency, Shelton isn’t too happy about her seat being filled by Jonas.

“I’m gonna take it out on Nick Jonas,” Shelton jokingly vowed to Extra. “He’s gonna be sitting there, new guy … I’m gonna bully him a little bit, to be honest.”

That’s not the first time Shelton has joked about giving Jonas a hard time. He previously told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s going down! He replaced my girlfriend and that’s unacceptable.”

Stefani is also sad to leave her fellow coaches, especially after such a memorable season. “We’ve had so much fun together,” she said. “What a great group of human beings. It never gets old, this show … To be back four times, it’s a miracle. Hopefully, maybe I will be back one day, we will see … If not, thank you guys for watching.”

Though Stefani’s finalist, Rose Short, came in fourth place behind Hoot (Team Kelly Clarkson), Ricky Duran (Team Blake Shelton) and Katie Kadan (Team John Legend), Short said she was proud to make it to the finale.

“I feel accomplished. I feel like I’ve done a thing. I feel like a brand new person. I feel beautiful,” she told the PEOPLE. “I feel fearless. I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to. I feel grateful that my heavenly father gave me permission to go on this journey.”

The Voice will return for Season 18 in 2020. As previously reported, Jonas will join the judges panel in Stefani’s place.