Gwen Stefani Is Out at ‘The Voice,’ and Fans Have Thoughts

Gwen Stefani’s return on The Voice didn’t last long. In a press release sent out by NBC, it was announced that Nick Jonas would be replacing Stefani on the next season that is set to premiere next spring.

The “Sweet Escape” singer is currently on the judge’s panel alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — all of whom will return in the spring. Stefani was replacing longtime judge, Adam Levine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her exit comes as a surprise as fans were caught off guard to see her departure after just one season back in the red chairs. Stefani, who has dated Shelton the past few years, previously served as a judge on The Voice for Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before returning for 17.

Ok just saw @nickjonas announcement! Does that mean you are leaving @gwenstefani 😢😢😢 love you on the show and of so were down to one female judge @kellyclarkson🤷🏼‍♀️while I know Kelly can carry it for the ladies and Nick will be great-Gwen you are going to be deeply missed💕💕 — Nicole (@NicoleWC78) October 8, 2019

Just casually scrolling through my YouTube feed only to find out that @nickjonas is replacing @gwenstefani on The Voice next season?!?! WTF?!? She literally JUST got back and now she’s leaving?!? NOO! I was so excited :((( 😭😭😭#literallyheartbroken #thevoice #teamGWEN — Fiona McInnis (@fiona_mcinnis) October 8, 2019

While some fans of the show will miss her presence on The Voice, others are excited to see Jonas come into the competition.

There’s also some that still wish Levine had never left.

OH MY GOODNESS, THEY ARE REPLACING GWEN STEFANI WITH NICK JONAS NEXT SEASON OF THE VOICE AND I COULDNT BE MORE HAPPY 😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Hannah Crouch (@hannahcrouch21) October 8, 2019

The good news is that Gwen Stefani will not be a coach on the Voice season 18. The bad news is that Adam Levine will not be back. The new Coach will be Nick Jonas. — josette key (@KeyJosette) October 8, 2019

With her departure comes in a fresh face to the series.

Jonas has seen his star rise in recent years, especially as of late with the Jonas Brothers sitting atop the charts this year with the release of their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. The band has enjoyed the success of singles off of that album, such as “Only Human”, “Cool” and “Sucker.”

The youngest of the three brothers, Nick shared his excitement at taking on a new opportunity.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” said Jonas in the press release. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.