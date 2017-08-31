Is Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’ for ‘American Idol?’

In an interesting turn of events, Gwen Stefani is apparently not ruling out the possibility of jumping ship from the Voice and taking up a judges chair on the American Idol reboot.

E! News caught up with Stefani at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, where she was previewing her fall L.A.M.B. and gx eyewear collections. During the conversation, they got around to speaking about the No Doubt singer taking time off from The Voice.

Stefani reportedly said that she was “sad” when she realized that she would not be returning to the show for its upcoming season, saying, “I have so much fun on the show.”

She did add that it sometimes can feel like a job, since “you get really invested in it and it’s emotional.” That being said, Stefani explained that it certainly “fuels” her musical side “because you’re around so much music the whole time, it’s impossible to watch the talent be so great and not want to do that.

“I just love it,” Stefani said. “I think it’s a great show.”

Finally, the interviewer asked about American Idol and if Stefani would ever consider making the leap from The Voice to being a judge on that show.

“That would, like, I don’t know. You never know what could happen. You just never know…but I doubt it,” Stefani said.

While many thought the American Idol reboot was all set to roll out, a new report says that the producers are struggling to find judges.

Katy Perry has signed on, but the other previously believed frontrunners — like Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban — are reportedly not any closer to signing deals than they were weeks ago.

The number of judging seats that producers want to fill could only be three, but it’s speculated that they might secure a fourth one as well.

When asked if she were offered $25 million like Perry to be a judge on the show, Stefani joked, “I think she got all the money! I think there’s no more left!”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC