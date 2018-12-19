Gwen Stefani Consoles Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Loss With Sweet Couple Moment Caught on Video

The Voice finale on Tuesday night saw Kelly Clarkson‘s contestant Chevel Shepherd crowned the Season 15 winner, marking the first time coach Blake Shelton had been beaten by a country artist from another team.

Following the reveal, Shelton’s girlfriend and former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani used her Instagram Story to share a clip of one of Shelton’s previous losses, this one coming back in May 2017 when Alicia Keys‘ contestant Chris Blue was crowned the winner of Season 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What do you feel like right now?” Stefani asked Shelton as the pair walked together backstage.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton #winnerofcute gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

“A loser,” he answered.

Attempting to cheer him up, Stefani said, “I don’t think…I think you’re a winner, still.”

“You do? I take it back,” Shelton replied with a smile. “I feel like a winner.”

After Tuesday’s finale, Clarkson told reporters in the show’s press room that she had backed Shepherd since the show’s first round.

“I’ve obviously believed in her since the blind [auditions],” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “But it’s so hard to get country people on your team if you’re not Blake Shelton. No one’s ever beat him with a country artist.”

Shelton has won The Voice six times and has served as a coach since the show began in 2011. Stefani joined the show as a coach in Season 7, coaching twice more during seasons 9 and 12. Shelton and Stefani met on the show after both going through divorces, and the two have been smitten with each other ever since.

Despite their loved-up status, Stefani revealed during a recent appearance on the Today show that the duo feels absolutely no pressure to get engaged.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she said. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Shelton expressed similar sentiments during his own appearance on Today, sharing that he and Stefani “aren’t just dating.”

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he explained. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg